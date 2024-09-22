Seth Rollins Gets Tossed Onto Field At NFL Game By Indianapolis Colts Player

Seth Rollins found himself on the field during the Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday after T. Y. Hilton dumped him from the stands. As you can see below, Rollins was part of a skit at the game where he was shown on the screen wearing a Colts jersey before he ripped it off to reveal a Bears jersey.

Hilton then dumped Rollins out of the stands onto the field and he was “ejected.”

To add insult to injury for Rollins, the Colts beat the Bears 21 – 16.

lmao Seth Rollins gets dumped by TY Hilton 😂😂@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/5qXu9l31RE — MFH™/BLUEPOOL #COLTSNATION (@ManyFacedHeel) September 22, 2024