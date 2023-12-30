Seth Rollins Trashes CM Punk at WWE Live Event in Toronto, Says Punk Only Cares About Himself

– Is CM Punk living rent-free in the head of the World Heavyweight Champion? As noted, at last night’s WWE Holiday Tour show in Toronto, Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat main event match. After the main event, Rollins cut a promo on his onscreen rival, CM Punk, claiming that Punk only cares about himself. You can view some clips of Rollins’ post-match promo below.

Seth Rollins said on Punk during his promo (h/t WrestlingNews.co), “What do y’all think, he’s going to pop through that curtain tonight? He ain’t going to come tonight because, you know what, he doesn’t give a damn about y’all. Hey, I’ve been honest.” Rollins continued, “I’ve said this about CM Punk from day one. CM Punk only gives a damn about CM Punk. But hey, you know what? You’ve all paid your hard-earned money to come here and chant for the dude who isn’t going to show up.”

CM Punk recently made his WWE in-ring return earlier this week, beating Dominik Mysterio at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Punk will be in action once again later tonight at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, once again facing Dominik.

Seth Rollins salty about CM Punk chants at house show where CM Punk did not attend. He encourages crowd to get it out of their system, which morphs into the entire arena singing his song.#WWEToronto @WWE @WWERollins @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/6R8y98QCfu — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) December 30, 2023