Seth Rollins Credits Troy Haynes For His Event Looks

In a recent Impaulsive appearance, WWE’s Seth Rollins offered kudos to designer Troy Haynes for the unique outfit ensembles that have become iconic for the wrestler (per Wrestling Inc). Rollins explained how Becky Lynch connected him with Haynes and how the designer has created an indelible change to his current portrayal. You can find some highlights from Rollins and watch the full video below.

On how he first began working with Haynes: “He’s an awesome cat. He was actually doing a ton of work for the ladies of WWE but that’s how I got him, Becky was like, ‘I got a guy, he’s always wanted to style a dude, he styles chicks all the time but he’s always wanted to style a guy.'”

On the impact Haynes’ designs have had on his character: “When I was coming back from paternity leave, we had our baby and I was coming back and I wanted to try something different. [Becky] was like, ‘Why don’t you try this?’ So, I hit him up and the suits started coming, and then it turned into whatever it is now, it’s this monstrosity.”