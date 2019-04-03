Seth Rollins Says Dean Ambrose Leaving Breaks His Heart, Understands Ambrose’s Frustrations

– WWE Now recently interviewed Seth Rollins ahead of his Universal title match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. During the interview, Seth Rollins addressed Dean Ambrose leaving WWE after his contract is set to expire this month. Below are some highlights and a video of the interview (transcript via Fightful).

Seth Rollins on Dean Ambrose leaving WWE: “It breaks my heart. I get it. I understand. This place can be frustrating and he’s a guy that’s been doing it nonstop for 15-17 years now. Sometimes, you just need to step away and take care of yourself. I wish him luck in whatever he wants to do. We’re still going to be friends and brothers. I’ll love him for as long as we can. He marches to the beat of his own drum. He’s a wild animal. You can’t put him in a cage or tame him. That’s not how he operates.”

Rollins on understanding how Ambrose feels: “I know how he feels about his creativity and when it pulls him in a different direction, that’s how he’s gotta be. I never imagined the three of us working anywhere else or not being here. It’s gonna be weird to come into the locker room and he’s not there and knowing he’s not coming back anytime soon. It tugs on my heartstrings but I support him in whatever decision he’s gonna make.”