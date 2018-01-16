Seth Rollins Using Curb Stomp Again Under New Name (Video)

As seen on Raw, Seth Rollins has brought back his controversial curb stomp finisher. The move is now being called The Blackout, and Rollins used it to beat Finn Balor on this week’s episode. You can see a GIF of Rollins hitting Balor with it below.

Vince McMahon banned the move in 2015, with Rollins telling Sam Roberts last year, “They took it from me. No, so this is what happened, okay? After WrestleMania, I had won the [WWE] title, and I flew across the country to do the Today Show. For the Today Show, they put together a package of all of Seth Rollins’ awesome maneuvers. At the time, my finish was The Curbstomp. So Vince McMahon is sitting wherever Vince McMahon sits on a Monday morning and he’s seeing me on the Today Show and I look good in a suit. I’m representing the company. I look good in a suit. And I’m wearing the title and then he sees this package of me stomping another man’s head into the ground and it being called The Curbstomp on national television. And he thought to himself, ‘Well, that’s not a good representation of what I want my top guy to do,’ so he just had a meeting with some of his people, and they decided, ‘Well, we don’t need it – we can figure out another finish for you’ and the rest is history. I get it. I hate it. I think it’s silly, but it is what it is and it’s not my company. I’m doing the best I can with it. I get it from a marketing standpoint. I totally understand it. I hate it because it was such a great finish. It was easy and could do it to everybody, but, hey, so it’s my cool knee now, so let’s start liking that.”