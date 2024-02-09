Seth Rollins On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘It’s Horrible, It’s Disgusting’

Seth Rollins shared his thoughts again on the allegations against Vince McMahon at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. Rollins had previously labeled the allegations, which were levied in a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, as “disgusting” and he doubled down on those words while talking with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

“It’s a crap situation,” Rollins said. “I said it in that interview on radio row. It sucks. It’s horrible. It’s disgusting. I don’t like hearing about it, reading about it, it’s abhorrent. I hope, if the allegations are accurate, I hope anybody involved with it gets what’s coming to them. It sucks.”

He continued, “For me, it’s very difficult because I didn’t see that side of him. I didn’t experience that. When you see stuff like that, it’s jarring and it’s painful. It sucks all around. There is just no other way to say it. It sucks. It really sucks.”

Grant has accused Vince McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking. She also named John Laurinaitis as a participant and has accused WWE of negligence and covering it up.