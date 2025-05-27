Seth Rollins Vows To Win Money in the Bank Promo on WWE Raw

Seth Rollins opened up Monday’s episode of WWE Raw by promising to win the men’s Money in the Bank match. Monday night’s show saw Rollins appear in the ring with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed for a promo. The promo kicked off with Paul Heyman introducing all the competitors including Reed, and then told the audience to acknowledge Rollins.

Rollins reminded fans that his mission is to lead WWE into the future, and said that he was the only person capable of wielding that power. He said that CM Punk found out on Saturday what happens when you underestimate him and said that he would qualify for Money in the Bank, win the contract and then cash it in and no one was able to stop him.

Rollins will face Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a qualifier on tonight’s show.