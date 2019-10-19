Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel Gets New Stipulation, ‘Can’t be Stopped for Any Reason’

– WWE announced an additional stipulation to the scheduled Falls Count Anywhere Match between Universal champion Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel later this month. Per the announcement, the match “can’t be stopped for any reason,” which you can see below.

The announcement comes after a very controversial finish between Rollins and Wyatt in their Hell in a Cell match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. The match was ultimately declared a “referee stoppage,” but it was still not a very conclusive finish. It initially appeared to be a disqualification win for Wyatt, and the WWE on FOX Twitter account even tweeted that was the finish. Fans and media were generally unhappy with the result.

Additionally, one would assume a Falls Count Anywhere match can’t normally be stopped unless there is a conclusive winner and can’t be stopped since there are technically no rules. The same goes for a Hell in a Cell match.

The other issue is that both Superstars have been drafted to different rosters. Universal champion Seth Rollins is on Raw, and Bray Wyatt was drafted to Smackdown. This hasn’t kept Wyatt/The Fiend from appearing on Raw and WWE continuing to advertise Wyatt for Raw shows. Perhaps the Wild Card Rule isn’t as dead as WWE and FOX made it out to be.

WWE Crown Jewel is set for Thursday, October 31. The event will be held at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.