wrestling / News
Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio Gets Street Fight Stipulation
– Per WWE.com, the Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins match at Summerslam has been officially ruled as a Street Fight. You can view the full announcement below:
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins — Street Fight
At SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio will compete in his first WWE match against one of the greatest — and most depraved — Superstars of the modern era in Seth Rollins. And it will not just be any regular contest — it will be a Street Fight.
For Dominik, this battle is more than personal, it’s family. After the brutal conclusion to the Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, Rollins’ vicious attacks on Dominik’s father, the legendary Rey Mysterio, finally reached a terrifying conclusion.
With the iconic luchador’s sight and career in jeopardy, Dominik was finally pushed too far and began to defend his father’s legacy and livelihood on his own.
As Rollins and his disciple, Murphy, repeated their attack on Aleister Black’s eye, Dominik literally came out swinging and scattered the sanctimonious duo with a Kendo stick attack. Rollins and Murphy had their revenge, brutalizing Dominik with one of the most vicious Kendo stick beatings ever carried out in a squared circle.
It was clear a rivalry this volatile could only be settled one way — a Street Fight.
Will Dominik’s rage carry him to a win over the sadistic Superstar? Or will Rollins make the younger Mysterio suffer a similar fate to his father?
Catch the heated showdown and all of SummerSlam streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
BREAKING NEWS: @WWERollins vs. @35_Dominik will now be a 𝙎𝙏𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙏 𝙁𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/q1RIt9Kemy
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
You can see the updated lineup below for the event, which takes place on August 23rd and airs on WWE Network, below:
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
* WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Asuka
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
* Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Praises John Cena’s Leadership At Summerslam 2010, Says Cena Reminded Him of Himself
- Booker T Weighs In on WCW’s Mt. Rushmore, Why Eric Bischoff Shouldn’t Be in the Conversation
- People in WWE Reportedly Unhappy With How Velveteen Dream’s TV Return Was Handled
- Velveteen Dream’s Second Accuser Makes Statement Following Dream’s Return to NXT