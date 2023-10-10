– Seth Rollins has his next opponent for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The champion accepted a challenge from former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre during tonight’s Monday Night Raw. The title bout will take place in just a few weeks at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

After Rollins accepted the challenge, McIntyre began leaving the ring, and Damian Priest came in with a sneak attack on Rollins. Dominik Mysterio was then walking by the departing McIntyre, who wanted to help Priest cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, McIntyre then laid out Mysterio and leveled the NXT North American Champion with the MITB briefcase. McIntyre then tossed away the MITB briefcase, preventing Priest from cashing in and capturing the championship tonight.

Following the segment, Seth Rollins spoke to McIntyre backstage, noting that Pearce has made their title match official for Crown Jewel. Rollins was upset that he didn’t back him up with Priest. McIntyre said he doesn’t get involved when it’s not his business, and Priest cashing in would’ve affected his business. He also said he doesn’t want another Bloodline type of situation happening on Raw. Rollins noted that Judgment Day can’t take his title from him and neither can McIntyre.

You can view clips of Rollins' accepting McIntyre's challenge and McIntyre preventing the cash-in attempt below. WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, November 4. The event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be streamed live on Peacock.