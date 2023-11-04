wrestling / News

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre World Title Match to Open WWE Crown Jewel

November 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Crown Jewel Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre WHT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE announced during the Kickoff show livestream for today’s WWE Crown Jewel that the World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Seth Rollins defending against Drew McIntyre will open the premium live event. The Peacock livestream starts at 1:00 pm EST.

You can check out 411’s live coverage of today’s Crown Jewel event RIGHT HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Crown Jewel, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading