Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre World Title Match to Open WWE Crown Jewel
– WWE announced during the Kickoff show livestream for today’s WWE Crown Jewel that the World Heavyweight Championship match featuring Seth Rollins defending against Drew McIntyre will open the premium live event. The Peacock livestream starts at 1:00 pm EST.
You can check out 411’s live coverage of today’s Crown Jewel event RIGHT HERE.
Time to go to work. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/0TqknmKsna
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 4, 2023
WWE World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins defends against @DMcIntyreWWE TODAY at #WWECrownJewel!
Streaming exclusively on @peacock in U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.
1PM ET/10AM PT
🦚: https://t.co/ZYCUeRocL1
🌎: https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/twYaPOY9zG
— WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2023