Seth Rollins vs. The Miz Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
February 20, 2023 | Posted by
Seth Rollins is set to battle The Miz on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Monday that the two stars will do battle on the show. The preview reads:
Seth “Freakin” Rollins squares off against The Miz on The Road to WrestleMania
With the Road to WrestleMania well underway, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and The Miz will square off, with both Superstars’ paths uncertain.
The Miz in recent weeks has been prying into Rollins’ opinions about Social Media Megastar Logan Paul. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Paul interfered in the Elimination Chamber Match, costing The Visionary a chance at the United States Championship.
With Rollins as irate as he is regarding Paul, what kind of Rollins will we see tonight as he faces The Miz?
