Seth Rollins vs. Murphy Set For Next Week’s SmackDown

Seth Rollins will face off against his old cohort Murphy on next week’s episode of Smackdown. After Murphy got involved in Rollins’ match with Rey Mysterio and helped Mysterio get the win, it was announced that Murphy and Rollins will compete on next week’s episode.

Tonight’s show saw Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio finally get their blessing from Rey, as the family celebrated the win with Murphy in the ring. You can see pics and video from the match below: