Seth Rollins vs. Murphy Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
Seth Rollins will face off against his old cohort Murphy on next week’s episode of Smackdown. After Murphy got involved in Rollins’ match with Rey Mysterio and helped Mysterio get the win, it was announced that Murphy and Rollins will compete on next week’s episode.
Tonight’s show saw Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio finally get their blessing from Rey, as the family celebrated the win with Murphy in the ring. You can see pics and video from the match below:
Do the right thing, @WWE_Murphy!@WWERollins was just BETRAYED by his disciple on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/VrXeFjhgbq
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020
A triumphant night for the Mysterio family & @WWE_Murphy!
What a way to end the final chapter on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/7gI8XW0be8
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020
NEXT WEEK 👀 ⤵️#SmackDown @WWERollins @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/3HcfLrxf0y
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020
