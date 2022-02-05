Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, Lita Return Set for Next Week’s WWE Raw

– WWE made some new additions for next Monday’s edition of Raw. First up, Seth Rollins will face Riddles in a on-on-one match. As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Lita was expected to return to Raw on Monday night to build up her title match against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber. Lita is now official for next week’s show. Here’s the full WWE.com preview:

Riddle set to square off against Seth “Freakin” Rollins on Raw

Riddle is in for a busy night this Monday on Raw.

Not only are he and Randy Orton set to compete against Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl — the final stage of the Academic Challenge that will determine whether or not RK-Bro get another Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity — The Original Bro will have to go one-on-one with Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Last Monday, both Riddle and Rollins qualified to compete in the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship, so now the two will go toe-to-toe as they both seek a big win prior to that huge bout in the Jeddah Superdome.

Who will emerge victorious? Find out on Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on SYFY!

Lita returns to Raw primed for title match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Lita. Is. Back.

After shocking Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch with a challenge for WWE Elimination Chamber last Monday, the WWE Hall of Famer is set to return this Monday on Raw with said championship match in her near future.

What will Lita have to say on the road to her collision with Big Time Becks?

Don’t miss Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on SYFY!