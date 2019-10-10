Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns Set For Smackdown Tomorrow Night

WWE has just announced that Seth Rollins will have a match with Roman Reigns tomorrow night on Friday Night Smackdown. The match will have draft implications, as the winner’s brand will have the first pick. Rollins represents RAW while Reigns represents Smackdown. This is the first time the two have had a match against each other since May 2017 on RAW.

As we noted earlier today, representatives from USA and FOX will be making the picks this year, which are said to have already been finalized. The wrestlers on the roster reportedly do not know where they will be ending up and won’t until tomorrow when the draft officially begins.