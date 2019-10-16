Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt Steel Cage Match Locally Advertised for Nov. 4 Raw

– It appears the Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt feud might continue past WWE Crown Jewel this month. NYCB Live announced on its Twitter account a Steel Cage Match main event for Monday Night Raw in Long Island, New York on November 4, featuring Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt. You can check out the announcement below.

Currently, Bray Wyatt is part of the Smackdown roster, where he was drafted last week. Universal champion Rollins was drafted to Raw. It’s possible this match could be serving as a dark match for the Raw audience. Wyatt and Rollins faced each other in a dark match at this week’s Raw event after the broadcast went off the air. The match ended in a disqualification win for Rollins.