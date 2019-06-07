Seth Rollins Wants Brock Lesnar To Cash-In Like A Man

– Earlier today at WWE Super ShowDown, Seth Rollins successfully thwarted Brock Lesnar’s Money in the Bank cash-in, living to fight another day at WWE Universal Champion. After defeating Baron Corbin, Rollins was laid out by Corbin, prompting Lesnar to head to the ring for a cash-in attempt. However, Rollins struck first with a low blow and then laid waste to Lesnar with a chair.

In a backstage interview with WWE.com, Rollins discussed Brock’s cash-in attempt.

“I said I was going to be ready, and I was ready. Didn’t quite vanquish that contract [as] I know Brock Lesnar can still cash-in anytime and anyplace he wants, but I think I sent a message that I’m not going to backdown from any challenge. If he wants to come at me after a match when I’ve been laid out, when I’m asleep, when I’m in the house, when I’m at wrestling school, anytime, anyplace, I’m going to be ready for Brock Lesnar. I conquered Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and I showed [at Super ShowDown] I can do it again. I hope he brings his best and cashes in. And I hope he cashes in like a man. This isn’t the Brock Lesnar we know and love to hate. This is a shell. Someone Paul Heyman has by the pinky figure and is dragging him around, telling him to do everything. This isn’t the Brock Lesnar I want to fight. I hope he cashes in like a man and we can have a real one, because I’d love to beat him again.”

