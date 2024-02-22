– During an appearance on Nova Podcasts’ Nathan, Nat and Shaun this week ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins revealed that Randy Orton is who he’d like to face for his title at WrestleMania 40. Rollins said on the subject (via Fightful), “I want to face Randy. I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, we’re both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful.”

Randy Orton is scheduled to compete in the men’s Chamber match at this weekend’s event. He will be facing LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre. The winner will go on to face Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Rollins will be appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes during the premium live event this weekend. WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.