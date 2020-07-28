WWE News: Seth Rollins Shows Off Welts On His Back, Chelsea Green Reads Mean Tweets

– After taking kendo stick shots from Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW last night, Seth Rollins showed off the welts on his back on Twitter today.

“Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid. #thegreatergood”

– Chelsea Green reads mean tweets.