WWE News: Seth Rollins Shows Off Welts On His Back, Chelsea Green Reads Mean Tweets
– After taking kendo stick shots from Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW last night, Seth Rollins showed off the welts on his back on Twitter today.
“Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid. #thegreatergood”
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 28, 2020
– Chelsea Green reads mean tweets.
