Seth Rollins Reveals When His WWE Raw Return Came Together

Seth Rollins made his return to WWE TV on the June 17th episode of Raw, and he recently revealed when the return came together. Rollins spoke with ComicBook Nation’s Matt Aguilar for a new interview, and he revealed that he had a few weeks’ worth of notice before his return happened.

“A little fluctuation,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “I had a few weeks notice. We kind of looked at the timeline of the injury and looked at the stories and where I fell back into place. You never really know how things are going to go. The top of the card here on Raw is stacked. You have guys like Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk whenever he is around and able, Gunther waiting in the wings, Rey Mysterio, Judgment Day. It’s stacked. It was interesting to see where I could slide in.”

He continued, “The time felt right. Coming off Clash at the Castle, it was ripe for the picking. Damian Priest needed a challenger, so I hopped right in.”

Rollins will challenge Priest for the World Heavyweight Title at Money in the Bank.