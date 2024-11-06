Seth Rollins Sees Himself Working Behind The Scenes In Wrestling After In-Ring Retirement

Seth Rollins says he loves wrestling and sees himself working behind the scenes once he’s done in the ring. The Raw star spoke with The Pivot for a new interview and talked about how he sees his career going when it’s time to hang up the boots down the line.

“I love my business,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “I love doing it, I love thinking about it. I love coming up with new ideas. The performance aspect of it is fantastic. For me, when I start to phase out in the ring, I will probably do something behind the scenes. I see myself like Triple H. I might dabble in movies and stuff here and there, but I see myself continuing to help the business grow as I start to age out of the in ring process.”

He continued, “I have a ways to go. I’m certainly closer to the end than the beginning, but when I do get to that point, that’s where I see myself. Hopefully, there will be a place there for me, but I do see myself there. That’s my blueprint.”

Rollins is currently locked in a feud with Bronson Reed on WWE Raw and picked up a win over Reed at WWE Crown Jewel.