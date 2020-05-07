wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Reportedly Wants to Work With Edge, Wants Cinematic Matches to ‘Remain Special’ and Not Become the Norm

May 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Seth Rollins

talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy reports that during a media call with WWE Superstar and Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins, the former WWE champion revealed that he’d like to work a program with WWE Hall of Famer Edge in the future. According to Rollins, he believes there’s “unfinished business” with Edge from the Royal Rumble in January and when Edge “threatened” Rollins on Raw.

Additionally, McCarthy reports that Seth Rollins responded to Johnny Gargano’s recent comments, challenging Rollins to go to NXT. Rollins reportedly thinks that Gargano is a “special talent” and would like to face Gargano at some point and work with him at some point down the line on a bigger stage.

Finally, Rollins had high praise for WWE’s cinematic matches at WrestleMania, but reportedly stated his hope that that “We don’t get carried away and these matches become the norm. They need to remain special.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading