WWE News: Seth Rollins Works Out With Becky Lynch and The Bar, Kane Talks Transition to Mayoral Office

April 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Royal Rumble

– Seth Rollins’ latest workout video is online, featuring the Universal Champion working out with Becky Lynch and The Bar. You can see it below:

– WWE posted the following video of Kane discussing his move from wrestling into becoming the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee:

Becky Lynch, Kane, Seth Rollins, The Bar

