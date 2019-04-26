wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Works Out With Becky Lynch and The Bar, Kane Talks Transition to Mayoral Office
April 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins’ latest workout video is online, featuring the Universal Champion working out with Becky Lynch and The Bar. You can see it below:
– WWE posted the following video of Kane discussing his move from wrestling into becoming the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee:
More Trending Stories
- Brock Lesnar Explains Why He Keeps His Contracts With WWE So Short, Tells Big Show Food Poisoning Story
- Jim Ross Thinks Kofi Kingston Needs to Drop the Carefree Demeanor as WWE World Champion
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Missy Hyatt Photo That Led to Her Lawsuit Against WCW
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Details on Hulk Hogan’s Original WCW Contract