Seth Rollins Retains World Heavyweight Championship On WWE Raw

Seth Rollins remains your World Heavyweight Champion, retaining his title against Jinder Mahal on WWE Raw. Monday’s episode saw Rollins defeat Mahal in the main event to hold onto the championship.

After the match, Damian Priest came out and teased a cash in, but Drew McIntyre came out to stop him and they ended up brawling.

Rollins is the inaugural champion and has held the title for 234 days, having defeated AJ Styles for the title at WWE Night of Champions 2023.