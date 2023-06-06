Seth Rollins Retains World Heavyweight Title on Raw, Confronted By Finn Balor

Seth Rollins survived his first on-screen defense of the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Raw, and found out who his next challenger might be. Monday’s episode saw Rollins defeat Damian Priest to retain the title that he won at Night of Champions. After the match, Finn Balor — who came through the crowd to attack Rollins and help his Judgment Day stablemate — got in the ring and stared Rollins down to end the show: