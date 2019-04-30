Seth Rollins Would Be Willing To Give Brock Lesnar A Rematch

– Seth Rollins recently spoke with Express Sport about setting out on his new reign with the WWE Universal Championship, which he took from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

During Lesnar’s reigns with the companies’ top prizes over the past few years, he was an infamously absent champion, rarely appearing on TV and even skipping several PPVs. In the lead-up to their match, Rollins criticized this as devaluing the championship. When asked about potentially giving Lesnar a rematch for the title, Rollins seemed game for it, in spite of the risk of this happening once again.

On a potential Lesnar rematch: “I’d be up to the task… I would definitely be open to giving him a rematch even though I do know what’s at stake if he were to beat me.”

On being a fighting champion: “The thing is I’m down for a challenge because if you’re a champion that kind of rests on his laurels and says, ‘I don’t know, I already beat that guy, he’s not worthy’ then I think that’s not the kind of champion I want to be. I want to be a champion that will define the title and I want to take on all challengers. While Brock Lesnar is living and breathing he is most certainly a capable challenger for the Universal Championship. I beat him once so I’m not afraid to give it another shot.”