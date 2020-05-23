wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage, Shotzi Blackheart Tank Behind The Scenes Video, Stock Down
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins is set as the guest for next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced on Friday that Rollins will appear on next week’s episode, which airs at 12 AM ET on FOX Sports 1:
Tuesday, ‘The Monday Night Messiah’ @WWERollins returns to #WWEBackstage, at 12am/9p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/SACfFCYc5N
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 22, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.51 on Friday, down $0.26 (0.58%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.04% on the day.
– The WWE Performance Center posted behind the scenes footage of Shotzi Blackheart’s tank vignette that aired during this week’s NXTL
More Trending Stories
- Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
- Triple Threat Title Match Added To NXT Takeover: In Your House
- Summerslam Update: Boston Mayor Willing To Hold Sporting Events At Fenway Park Without Fans
- Jim Ross Discusses Undertaker Debuting ‘American Badass’ Character at WWE Judgment Day 2000, If He Liked the Idea Initially, Praises Calaway’s Courage