wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage, Shotzi Blackheart Tank Behind The Scenes Video, Stock Down

May 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WWE Backstage

– Seth Rollins is set as the guest for next week’s episode of WWE Backstage. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced on Friday that Rollins will appear on next week’s episode, which airs at 12 AM ET on FOX Sports 1:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.51 on Friday, down $0.26 (0.58%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.04% on the day.

– The WWE Performance Center posted behind the scenes footage of Shotzi Blackheart’s tank vignette that aired during this week’s NXTL

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, Shotzi Blackheart, WWE, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading