Seth Rollins On His Current WWE Character: ‘If The Joker Were A Narcissist Going Through a Midlife Crisis’

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Josh Martinez, and one of the topics he discussed was the crafting of his WWE character and how he’d compare it to a narcissistic version of The Joker going through a midlife crisis. Here’s what Rollins had to say about his character (via Wrestling Inc.):

Seth Rollins on the idea behind creating his ‘Drip God’ character in WWE: “Honestly, it was just about doing something different and doing something fun. It all started when we were in the middle of the pandemic and we were doing shows in front of no crowds and we were doing the ThunderDome stuff. A lot of the content I was seeing on our TV and basically in wrestling and entertainment was real dark. Basically, it was just kind of felt laborious to watch it and sit through it because there wasn’t a lot of fun. So, thinking back to the characters of my youth and the guys like the Nature Boy Ric Flair, the Macho Man Randy Savage, and Gorgeous George further back. Guys like that where they were just peacocking all the time. I wanted to find my own version of that and make it fun to hate somebody. So, I just thought it would be totally different from what I’ve ever done, and so here we are.”

On how he would describe the character: “If the Joker were a narcissist going through a midlife crisis. I guess that’s the best way to really put it. I don’t really know any other way to really do it, it’s a lot, there’s a lot happening. But the cool thing about the character is it can go any which way. There’s a lot of unpredictability with it, I think that’s fun,” Rollins stated. “You can have matches like a Hell in a Cell with Edge, but you can also have television segments where I just laugh with my best friend Bayley for five minutes. I just think there’s not a lot of characters on our television program that can do all these different things. So that’s my approach to where I’m at right now.”