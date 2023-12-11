Seth Rollins’ WWE Deal Is Expiring Next Year

WWE will be looking to sign Seth Rollins to a new deal in 2024 when his contract expires.

As previously reported, Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre also have their deals coming up next year, with WWE expected to make offers to retain them.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE and Rollins have yet to start talks to extend it ahead of the contract for the World Heavyweight Champion expiring in June. It’s expected that WWE will make an offer to keep him under contract. Rollins is a respected and well-liked star within WWE and the report noted that WWE sources said re-signing him would be a “priority.” A WWE official said “we would not dispute that information” in regard to Rollins’ contract expiration and his re-signing being a priority for the company.

Lynch, the wife and mother of Rollins’ child, will have her deal with the company also expire in June. Several WWE stars were re-signed to deals in 2019 when AEW launched that put them in five-year deals; it’s unclear if that included Rollins or if his contract was already set to be up in 2024.