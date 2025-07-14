wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Seth Rollins at WWE Evolution
July 13, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Seth Rollins was backstage at WWE Evolution and that he was on crutches with a large knee brace on.
As previously reported, Rollins suffered a legitimate injury during his match against LA Knight at last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, resulting in the finish being changed with Knight winning. The injury also caused changes to the show’s schedule, resulting in Goldberg’s post-match speech being cutoff in the middle.