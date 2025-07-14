wrestling / News

Backstage Note on Seth Rollins at WWE Evolution

July 13, 2025 | Posted by Ashish
Seth Rollins WWE Raw 5-26-25 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Seth Rollins was backstage at WWE Evolution and that he was on crutches with a large knee brace on.

As previously reported, Rollins suffered a legitimate injury during his match against LA Knight at last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, resulting in the finish being changed with Knight winning. The injury also caused changes to the show’s schedule, resulting in Goldberg’s post-match speech being cutoff in the middle.

