Seth Rollins On Reason WWE SummerSlam Match With Matt Riddle Was Canceled, Why It Was ‘Slap In The Face’ To Him

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Seth Rollins discussed the reason his SummerSlam match with Riddle was canceled, his reaction to the decision, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Seth Rollins on the reason his SummerSlam match with Riddle was canceled: “It was one of those situations where we had a regime change in the midst of the build to SummerSlam, I believe a week out, we had the biggest change in the history of our industry. When Triple H took over the creative process, he was looking at the hand that was dealt to him. They ended up having to add what I believe was the Mysterios match based on a sponsorship agreement. I believe Rey and Dom have some sort of deal with an alcohol company, a beer company, there was some money involved and they had to add the match on. To do that, you either have to take out a whole match or you have to cut time from other matches to keep the show at a reasonable time. I think the runtime ended up being almost four hours anyway. Anything beyond that is a little ridiculous in my opinion. You were looking at the card and you looked at the title matches, which we weren’t. You look at the celebrity matches that you only get one chance to do, which we weren’t. So, we kind of fell into that spot where it was, ‘We could use more weeks to build this story.’ They made the choice to ax our match and make sure all the other matches were maximized with time and story and all that. Totally understood that and respect it.”

On his reaction to the decision: “I was a little upset we advertised the match and not given that to them [the fans]. And at the level I have been performing for really the last year, I felt it was a bit of a slap in the face to me as a performer that I wasn’t able to be on what is essentially the second biggest show of the year for us.”

