WWE News: Seth Rollins Not Interested in Team Name for Him and Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley Warns Piper Niven, Cameron Grimes Ready to Break Out

July 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Earlier this week on Twitter, WWE suggested fans come up with a team name for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Seth Rollins then responded and attempted to put a stop to it earlier. You can check out his response to the idea below.

– WWE released an NXT UK video where Rhea Ripley delivers a warning to Piper Niven. You can check out that video below.

– Another NXT UK video was released featuring Cameron Grimes. You can check out that one below.

