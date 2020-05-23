Seth Rollins Reveals How He Got Fired From Two Different YMCA Locations

On the latest edition of After the Bell, Seth Rollins discussed being fired twice from two different YMCA locations when he was first trying to make it as a wrestler. Highlights are below.

On getting fired from one YMCA for sleeping in the break room: “I couldn’t keep jobs between 18 and 21 because I was traveling so much. My favorite one, I got fired from the YMCA twice, I worked at the Y so I could get a free Y membership to work out there, I got fired twice. One of them was because I fell asleep in the break room, I opened the thing at 5AM on a Monday or whatever, but I had a show in Cleveland the night before so I didn’t get back until 3AM, so I hadn’t slept, and I had wrestled in Chicago the night before, so I really hadn’t slept for three days essentially, minus a few car or floor naps, so I was sleeping in the break room at 5AM when no one was in the gym and they caught me and the next day they were like, ‘Yeah, you gotta go.'”

On getting fired from another YMCA for laughing at someone who fell while on the treadmill: “I was talking to my friend on the treadmill, I had my little name tag on, and she was on the treadmill, just doing her thing, and we were chatting, she got distracted by my rugged good looks and she fell on the treadmill, you know, one of those missteps. My first instinct was to laugh because what am I going to do, it’s hilarious when someone falls on a treadmill. Now mind you, I went and made sure she was sorted and all that, but at the end of the day, they didn’t like the way I laughed at her when she fell.”

