wrestling / News
Settlement Reaches in Defamation Lawsuit Against Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair, and WWE
April 6, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, the defamation lawsuit filed by Charlotte Flair’s ex-husband against Flair, her father Ric and WWE was close to being settled. Now, it appears the legal matter has been officially resolved. It appears a copy of the notice of settlement has surfaced on Twitter, which you can see below.
This was resolved. pic.twitter.com/DlKRKYA8DJ
— Chris Harrington (@mookieghana) April 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eli Drake Reveals That Almost Returning to NXT In 2015 Led To Him Getting Six-Figure Contract From Impact Wrestling
- Potential Spoiler On Intercontinental Title Match And Women’s Battle Royal At WrestleMania 35
- Frank The Clown Discusses Fans Being Jealous Of Him Dating Noelle Foley
- The Undertaker Has Reportedly Pitched Idea of Returning As American Badass At WrestleMania 35