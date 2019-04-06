wrestling / News

Settlement Reaches in Defamation Lawsuit Against Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair, and WWE

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, the defamation lawsuit filed by Charlotte Flair’s ex-husband against Flair, her father Ric and WWE was close to being settled. Now, it appears the legal matter has been officially resolved. It appears a copy of the notice of settlement has surfaced on Twitter, which you can see below.

