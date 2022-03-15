Settlement Hearing Held in Vince McMahon vs. Oliver Luck XFL Lawsuits

A settlement hearing took place today for Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon’s lawsuits over the former’s XFL firing. PWInsider reports that the hearing was scheduled for 11 AM ET at the United States Courthouse in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

No word yet on whether anything came of the conference. Luck sued McMahon, Alpha Entertainment, and WWE in April 2020 after the revival of the XFL ceased operations. Luck claimed that McMahon wrongfully terminated his contract. Meanwhile, McMahon and Alpha claimed that Luck was in violation of his contract and insubordinate, which allegedly gave McMahon justification to fire Luck and terminate the remainder of his contract.

Most of the legal battle between the two sides has been sealed in court documents. If the settlement talks did not resolve the matter, the lawsuit has been scheduled for a trial date of July 11.