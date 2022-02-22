wrestling / News

Seven-Match Lineup Set For AEW Dark

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced on Monday that the following card is set for Tuesday’s show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Fuego Del Sol vs. David Ali
* Skye Blue vs. Ruthie Jay
* Serpentico vs. Matt Sydal
* Varsity Blonds vs. Marcus Kross & Guillermo Rosas
* Ben Bishop vs. 10
* Rohit Raju, Karam, Sotheara Chhun, & Caleb Tennity vs. The Wingmen (JD Drake, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, & Peter Avalon)
* Nick Comoroto vs. Lamar Diggs

