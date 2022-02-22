wrestling / News
Seven-Match Lineup Set For AEW Dark
AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced on Monday that the following card is set for Tuesday’s show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* Fuego Del Sol vs. David Ali
* Skye Blue vs. Ruthie Jay
* Serpentico vs. Matt Sydal
* Varsity Blonds vs. Marcus Kross & Guillermo Rosas
* Ben Bishop vs. 10
* Rohit Raju, Karam, Sotheara Chhun, & Caleb Tennity vs. The Wingmen (JD Drake, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, & Peter Avalon)
* Nick Comoroto vs. Lamar Diggs
A brand new #AEWDark drops TOMORROW at 7/6c!
–@FuegoDelSol v @theDavidAli
–@Skyebyee v @SUPERIORQWEEN
–@KingSerpentico v @MattSydal
–#VarsityBlonds (@griffgarrison1/@FlyinBrianJr) v @TheMarcusKross/@PistolaYRosas
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/6tdHNq3ZRo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2022
A brand new #AEWDark drops TOMORROW at 7/6c!
–#TheWingmen v @HakimZane/@karamalame_/@ClassicChhun/@CtenintyP
–@Mr_Freakbeast v @LamarDiggs_Pro
–#DarkOrder’s @Pres10Vance v @bigtroubleBB
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/3pECvnfMA3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Sw3rve the Realest On Possible Hit Row Reunion, Says He’s Focused On Himself
- Aliyah Posing in Tight Outfit, Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Biceps Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Details On Backstage Reaction to Madcap Moss’ Elimination Chamber Bump
- Backstage Notes on When Word of Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit Started Reaching AEW & WWE Locker Rooms