Seven-Match Lineup Set For AEW Dark

AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced on Monday that the following card is set for Tuesday’s show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Fuego Del Sol vs. David Ali

* Skye Blue vs. Ruthie Jay

* Serpentico vs. Matt Sydal

* Varsity Blonds vs. Marcus Kross & Guillermo Rosas

* Ben Bishop vs. 10

* Rohit Raju, Karam, Sotheara Chhun, & Caleb Tennity vs. The Wingmen (JD Drake, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, & Peter Avalon)

* Nick Comoroto vs. Lamar Diggs