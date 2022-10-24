wrestling / News

Seven Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

October 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. They include:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall
* Ortiz & Eddie Kingston vs. Russ Myers & T-Money
* Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory & Jaylee
* Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe
* Baron Black vs. Preston Vance
* Serena Deeb vs. Haley J
* The Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading