Seven Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. They include:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall

* Ortiz & Eddie Kingston vs. Russ Myers & T-Money

* Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory & Jaylee

* Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe

* Baron Black vs. Preston Vance

* Serena Deeb vs. Haley J

* The Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen