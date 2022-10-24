wrestling / News
Seven Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. They include:
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall
* Ortiz & Eddie Kingston vs. Russ Myers & T-Money
* Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory & Jaylee
* Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe
* Baron Black vs. Preston Vance
* Serena Deeb vs. Haley J
* The Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen
Don’t miss a brand new episode of #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c, featuring @MATTHARDYBRAND, @ClaudioCSRO vs. @QTMarshall, @MadKing1981 & @Ortiz_Powerful in tag team action, and MUCH MORE!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/2pX03dAu3N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2022
Check out tonight’s brand new episode of #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c, featuring #DarkOrder’s Preston ’10’ Vance, Serena Deeb, The Workhorsemen vs. The Blonds and MUCH MORE!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/oPi6Utyy76
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2022
