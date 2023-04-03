wrestling / News

Seven Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

April 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Match: The Gunns (c) vs. The Infantry
* The Gates of Agony vs. Leonis & Maximus
* Action Andretti vs. Nick Comoroto
* Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue
* Bryce Cannon vs. Lance Archer
* Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart
* Kip Sabian vs. Leon Ruffin

