wrestling / News
Seven Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. The lineup includes:
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Match: The Gunns (c) vs. The Infantry
* The Gates of Agony vs. Leonis & Maximus
* Action Andretti vs. Nick Comoroto
* Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue
* Bryce Cannon vs. Lance Archer
* Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart
* Kip Sabian vs. Leon Ruffin
Watch #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @thekaun & @ToaLiona vs. Leonis & Maximus
– @ActionAndretti vs. #NickComoroto (@Mr_Freakbeast)#AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Match
– @theaustingunn & @coltengunn vs. @CarlieBravo & @ShawnDean773 pic.twitter.com/0xpWvrnNKY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2023
Watch #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9
– @angelica_risk vs. @Skyebyee
– @realbrycecannon vs. #LanceArcher (@LanceHoyt)
– @KelseyHHeather vs. @TheJuliaHart
– @TheKipSabian vs. @LEONRUFF_ pic.twitter.com/LtCiPLpDgT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sheamus Shares Pic With Drew McIntyre Backstage After WrestleMania 39 Match
- Cody Rhodes Gave Weight Belt With AEW, More Written On It To Brodie Lee’s Son At WrestleMania 39
- More On Report Of WWE Sale To Endeavor, Backstage Reactions To News
- Rhea Ripley On Her Chemistry With Dominik Mysterio, What She Whispers In His Ear