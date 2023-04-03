Seven Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Match: The Gunns (c) vs. The Infantry

* The Gates of Agony vs. Leonis & Maximus

* Action Andretti vs. Nick Comoroto

* Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue

* Bryce Cannon vs. Lance Archer

* Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart

* Kip Sabian vs. Leon Ruffin