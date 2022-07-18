Seven Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* Leon Ruffin vs. Ethan Page

* Bobby Fish vs. Blake Li

* Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jameson Ryan, Brandon Bullock & Bryce Cannon

* Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10

* Julia Hart vs. Amber Nova

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Syke Blue & Brittany

* John Walters vs. Tony Nese