wrestling / News
Seven Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:
* Leon Ruffin vs. Ethan Page
* Bobby Fish vs. Blake Li
* Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jameson Ryan, Brandon Bullock & Bryce Cannon
* Terrence & Terrell Hughes vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10
* Julia Hart vs. Amber Nova
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Syke Blue & Brittany
* John Walters vs. Tony Nese
