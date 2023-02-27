wrestling / News
Seven Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Athena vs. Danielle Kamela
* Diamante, Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Mazzerati, Miss May & Brittnie Brooks
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Daniel Evans
* The Kingdom vs. EJ Sparks & Aguila Aguirre
* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy vs. Ice Williams, Braxton & Watson
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Johnson
* Emi Sakura vs. Rachelle Riveter
TONIGHT on #AEWDarkElevation, watch #ROH Women's World Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG in action, plus #Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs, @DiamanteLAX, @MarinaShafir, @NylaRoseBeast, & #TheKingdom's @MattTaven + @RealMikeBennett, and MUCH MORE!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB at 7/6c pic.twitter.com/2asG1cfe7N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2023
#AEWDarkElevation is TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
Don't miss the team of @MATTHARDYBRAND, @OfficialEGO & @IsiahKassidy in action, as well as @EmiSakura_gtmv, plus @takesoup takes on @BigShottyLee, and so much more! pic.twitter.com/Ch31pDqf5K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2023
