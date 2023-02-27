wrestling / News

Seven Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

February 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Athena vs. Danielle Kamela
* Diamante, Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Mazzerati, Miss May & Brittnie Brooks
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Daniel Evans
* The Kingdom vs. EJ Sparks & Aguila Aguirre
* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy vs. Ice Williams, Braxton & Watson
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Johnson
* Emi Sakura vs. Rachelle Riveter

