Seven Matches Set For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Dark
September 7, 2020 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dark, which will stream on Youtube at 7 PM ET. The lineup includes:
* Brian Cage vs. Tony Donati
* Eddie Kingston vs. Lee Johnson
* Anna Jay (w/ Dark Order) vs. Skyler Moore
* Ricky Starks vs. Ben Carter
* Sonny Kiss vs. Serpentico
* Griff Garrison vs. Angelico
* Sean Legacy vs. Will Hobbs
SEVEN MATCHES!#AEWDark is stacked for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night!
Watch AEW Dark via our Official YouTube Channel – https://t.co/VuQtPAtLhb pic.twitter.com/2n1KRgZBwk
— AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) September 7, 2020
