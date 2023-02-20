wrestling / News
Seven Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs on Youtube at 7 PM ET.
* Lucha Brothers vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari
* Leva Bates, Madison Rayne & Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura
* Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Zack Zilla & Warren Johnson
* Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Dark Order & Best Friends
* Athena vs. Evelyn Carter
* Fuego del Sol vs. Juice Robinson
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sal Muscat
On #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT, see @PENTAELZEROM+@ReyFenixMx v @TonyNese+@AriyaDaivari,@NylaRoseBeast+@MarinaShafir+@EmiSakura_gtmv v @willowwrestles+@MadisonRayne+@wrestlingleva,@TheCaZXL+@theleemoriarty in action, and so much more!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9 at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/onpph3iIjX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2023
TONIGHT on #AEWDarkElevation:
ROH Women's Champ @AthenaPalmer_FG & #Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs are in action, Juice Robinson faces @FuegoDelSol, plus a massive TEN MAN tag match is set, as well as a whole lot more!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB at 7/6c! Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/5ETHzj8k8w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn Feels ‘Detached’ After WWE Elimination Chamber, Talks Smackdown Promo
- Arn Anderson Recalls Ric Flair’s WCW Departure, Jim Herd Dismissing Midnight Express
- Jey Uso Sparks Speculation Ahead of Elimination Chamber With New Social Media Pic
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince McMahon Wanted To Give Dusty Rhodes the Hulk Hogan Treatment