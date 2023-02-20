wrestling / News

Seven Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs on Youtube at 7 PM ET.

* Lucha Brothers vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari
* Leva Bates, Madison Rayne & Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura
* Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Zack Zilla & Warren Johnson
* Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Dark Order & Best Friends
* Athena vs. Evelyn Carter
* Fuego del Sol vs. Juice Robinson
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sal Muscat

