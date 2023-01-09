wrestling / News
Several 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club
Ring of Honor has added several events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. They include:
Dedicated (January 26, 2007 Braintree, Massachusetts):
* Rocky Romero vs Davey Richards
* Eddie Edwards vs Jack Evans
* Adam Pearce and Shane Hagadorn vs Delirious and Pelle Primeau
* BJ Whitmer, Daizee Haze and Colt Cabana vs Jimmy Jacobs, Brent Albright and Lacey
* Nigel McGuinness vs Samoa Joe
* Jason Blade vs Shingo vs Jimmy Rave vshristopher Daniels (Four Corner Survival)
* Chris Hero vs Homicide -ROH World Championship
* The Briscoes vs Austin Aries and Roderick Strong (Two out of Three Falls)
ROH Battle of the Icons (January 27, 2007 -Edison, New Jersey):
* Pelle Primeau vs Adam Pearce
* Claudio Castagnoli vs Chris Hero vs Christopher Daniels
* Jimmy Jacobs vs BJ Whitmer (Last Man Standing) (this match is actually mislabeled on the service, as a four-way with Brent Albright and Colt Cabana)
* Ricky Reyes and Rocky Romero vs The Briscoes
* Lacey and Brent Albright vs Sara Del Rey and Colt Cabana
* Shingo, Delirious, and Davey Richards vs Jack Evans, Austin Aries, and Roderick Strong
* Samoa Joe versus Homicide-ROH World Title
* Jimmy Rave versus Nigel McGuinness (I Quit Match)
Fifth Year Festival (New York City, New York-February 16, 2007):
* Pelle Primeau vs Takeshi Morishima
* Adam Pearce vs Delirious
* Daizee Haze and Alexa Thatcher vs Sarah Del Rey and Allison Danger
* Brent Albright vs BJ Whitmer (Tables Are Legal)
* Austin Aries and Roderick Strong vs Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal (ROH Tag Title Match)
* The Briscoes vs Colt Cabana and Nigel McGuinness
* Samoa Joe vs Takeshi Morishima
* Jimmy Rave vs Homicide (ROH World Title Match)
