Several AEW Contracts Reportedly Due to Expire in Half of 2021

– According to a report by Fightful Select, wrestling’s “contract season” is expected to last longer early next year. Contract season is typically viewed as when multiple wrestlers’ contracts are slated to expire for NJPW and ROH talents at the end of the year. As previously reported, contracts for other Impact Wrestling talents are also expected to be up at the end of 2020. However, it appears some AEW deals are reportedly going to be nearing their end early next year as well.

Per the report, several talents in AEW have contracts that are expected to expire during the first half of 2021. It’s not yet clear which AEW talents have contracts nearing their end or potential renewals yet during that timeframe.

With regards to WWE, their contracts usually expire around WrestleMania time, but they’ve more recently become more spread out over the course of the year.