Several AEW Stars Announced For Chris Jericho Cruise: Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, More

As noted earlier today, there are plans for AEW stars to be on the Chris Jericho cruise, but due to Dynamite happening in Orlando on October 23rd, it will be a split crew. The official Twitter page for the cruise has announced several names for the show, including Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels and Colt Cabana. It was also said that more will be announced later.