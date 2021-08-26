wrestling / News
Several AEW Stars Announced For Chris Jericho Cruise: Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, More
August 26, 2021 | Posted by
As noted earlier today, there are plans for AEW stars to be on the Chris Jericho cruise, but due to Dynamite happening in Orlando on October 23rd, it will be a split crew. The official Twitter page for the cruise has announced several names for the show, including Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels and Colt Cabana. It was also said that more will be announced later.
Excited to announce that @realbrittbaker, @orangecassidy, @frankiekazarian, @facdaniels, and @ColtCabana have been added to our incredible wrestling lineup! More additions to come SOON – stay tuned! #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/pZVu99XNL8
— Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) August 26, 2021