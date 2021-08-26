wrestling / News

Several AEW Stars Announced For Chris Jericho Cruise: Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, More

August 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Britt Baker AEW

As noted earlier today, there are plans for AEW stars to be on the Chris Jericho cruise, but due to Dynamite happening in Orlando on October 23rd, it will be a split crew. The official Twitter page for the cruise has announced several names for the show, including Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels and Colt Cabana. It was also said that more will be announced later.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Britt Baker, Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading