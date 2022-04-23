Several AEW Wrestlers Pulled From PWG Show, Daniel Garcia Still Taking Part

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that three AEW wrestlers will no longer appear on next week’s ‘Delivering the Goods’ event. The show happens on May 1 at the Globe Theatre. Originally JD Drake, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta were set to be on the show. However not all AEW talent will be absent, as Daniel Garcia will still challenge Bandido for the PWG World title.

Plus, three more matches were added. The Briscoe Brothers vs Aussie Open, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aramis and Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Haste. Here’s the complete lineup:

* PWG World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* Biff Busick vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Blake Christian vs. Black Taurus

* The Briscoe Brothers vs. Aussie Open

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aramis

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Haste

Unfortunately, JD Drake, Top Flight, and Wheeler Yuta will not be able to wrestle at Delivering the Goods on 5/1. There will be some changes to the card. — PWG (@OfficialPWG) April 22, 2022

Shane Haste returns to PWG to take on Jack Cartwheel on 5/1 at Delivering the Goods! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) April 22, 2022

Konosuke Takeshita makes his PWG debut to face Aramis on 5/1 at Delivering the Goods! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) April 22, 2022