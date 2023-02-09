wrestling / News
Several AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Dealing With Visa Issues
February 9, 2023 | Posted by
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the reason Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix and Bandido have not appeared on AEW TV lately is due to visa issues. Bandido’s last AEW match was on the January 18 episode of Dynamite, while the Lucha Bros last wrestled on the January 11 episode of Dynamite.
Visa issues have been a problem with wrestling in recent weeks. Kenny Omega had his own problems over the last month, while several WWE wrestlers had been absent for the same reason. This included Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura, who all recently made returns to NXT.
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Trashes Logan Paul, Doesn’t Want Him to be a Part of His Business
- Matt Hardy Praises Sami Zayn Turning on Roman Reigns & The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Promo From WWE Raw, Explains How It Could Lead to a Cody Heel Turn
- Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds