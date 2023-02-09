Several AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Dealing With Visa Issues

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the reason Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix and Bandido have not appeared on AEW TV lately is due to visa issues. Bandido’s last AEW match was on the January 18 episode of Dynamite, while the Lucha Bros last wrestled on the January 11 episode of Dynamite.

Visa issues have been a problem with wrestling in recent weeks. Kenny Omega had his own problems over the last month, while several WWE wrestlers had been absent for the same reason. This included Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura, who all recently made returns to NXT.