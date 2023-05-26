Several AEW Wrestlers Unlikely For Forbidden Door II Due To AAA

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that several wrestlers are not expected to appear at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II due to their relationship with AAA. NJPW has a working relationship with CMLL, the rival of AAA, and as a result, NJPW talent can’t work with AAA wrestlers. According to the WON, this list would likely include Bandido, Vikingo, Rush, Komander, Lucha Bros, Andrade and Dralisitico.

The rule only seems to apply to Mexican-born talent, as Kenny Omega has worked both NJPW and AAA events, as have FTR and Sammy Guevara.

Andrade wasn’t allowed to appear on the show last year and is said to be close to a return, as he was advertised for the debut of AEW Collision. Andrade also booked himself for a match on June 15 in Mexico.