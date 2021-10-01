Several Backstage Notes Heading Into WWE Draft: Who is Backstage, What Talent Knows, Will NXT Be Part, More

WWE will hold the first night of the annual Draft tonight with an episode of Smackdown in Baltimore, Maryland. That will continue with Monday’s RAW in Nashville. All that is really known so far is that Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH are not eligible to be drafted, as they are able to work both brands due to holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that other than the top picks that FOX and USA want, the plans for the draft are not set in stone. It was also noted that NXT is currently involved in the plans for the draft to make both shows “fresh”.

A source said: “We’ve been told NXT looks to be a big part of the draft but that could change in a moment’s notice.”

It is believed that Dakota Kai, Aliyah and Xia Li are the leading candidates for getting called up for the women’s roster from NXT. They have been brought up for dark matches and haven’t appeared on NXT lately.

Nobody in the company other than presumably the higher-ups know for sure what plans are. Fightful Select added that not even names in talent relations knew how things were going to go as of Wednesday. As of Thursday, talent weren’t told what the format of the show would be.

Not only that, Fightful adds that top names on RAW, Smackdown and NXT didn’t know where they were going as of the middle of the week. One said that they expected it would be how it usually is in regards to them not knowing. Those currently not in “NXT limbo” don’t know if they are being drafted or where they would go if they were, as of mid-week. Last year, one talent was able to learn of some of the details and let others know.

As of 12:30 PM ET today, while there could be some crossover, there are several top RAW names who are not traveling to tonight’s Smackdown.