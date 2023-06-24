Several Changes Made to WWE Smackdown Ahead Of the Show

WWE Smackdown was subject to heavy changes this week before the show began, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that most of the script was altered before the show, with many pre-promoted matches being changed and cut and notable changes to the script as it existed on Friday morning.

Among the changes were the triple threat match with LA Knight being changed to a one-on-one bout and a match with Charlotte Flair being added. The report confirms tweets by the WRKD Wrestling account that talent were frustrated by the changes, much like was the case for the start of Raw this week.

One talent was quoted as saying, “Did Smackdown get Vinced?”